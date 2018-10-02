WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reveals Why The Crowd Boos Her And Cheers For Becky Lynch

Flair reveals why the crowd doesn't like her

What's the story?

She's the babyface who plays by all the rules and still gets booed on a weekly basis by the WWE Universe. On the other hand, Becky Lynch is a heinous heel known for her sneak attacks and yet the crowd cheers her on every week.

Charlotte Flair is unperturbed with the reaction, according to her interview on Lilian Garcia's podcast. I would like to thank Prowrestlingsheet for the quote and NoDQ for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch was the first ever SmackDown Women's Champion. She's also the current SmackDown Women's Champion, although there's been a marked change in her character.

Gone is the lovable babyface we all used to know and love. Becky Lynch is now a heinous heel who orchestrates rather cowardly attacks on her former best friend. And yet, the crowd will not boo her at all.

The heart of the matter

Charlotte Flair is already a 7 time Women's Champion and she stated this to be the reason why the crowd was so opposed to her:

It’s harder for people to accept me as the good guy because I’ve had so much success.

However, the reactions do not seem to bother The Queen, who says that she just wants to invoke a reaction from the WWE Universe:

Whether you’re getting cheered or booed, you’re here to make the audience react. That’s how I look at it, I don’t look at it as a negative. I look at it as the fans are invested in a story.

What's next?

The two women are scheduled to face one another at Super Show-Down for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Will we see a brand new Champion crowned in Melbourne, Australia? Will the crowd accept Flair as a babyface?

Why does the crowd boo Charlotte Flair even though she's a babyface, readers? Is she the Roman Reigns of the women's division?