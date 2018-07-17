WWE News: Charlotte Flair's WWE return date revealed

Charlotte Flair is currently recovering from surgery

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair has been off of WWE television for some time since dropping the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship to Carmella to recover from surgery, but the six-time Champion has now revealed when she will return to the ring.

In case you didn't know...

Well, Charlotte Flair had arguably the match of the night at WrestleMania when she defied all the odds to end Asuka's unbeaten streak to retain her title, but she lost the title just two nights later on SmackDown thanks to a beatdown from the IIconics that saw Carmella seize her chance and cash in the Money In The Bank contract. Charlotte was then unsuccessful in her rematch.

The heart of the matter

Appearing on SiriusXM's Conversations With Maria Menounos, Charlotte Flair announced today that she will be cleared to return to the ring on July 31st.

Charlotte Flair hasn't had the luckiest time with injuries this year, with two separate dental issues taking her out of action, but a ruptured implant was slightly more serious and saw Charlotte shelved for a slightly longer period. The SmackDown Superstar discussed how she learned she had the issue...

Flair has been off television since Backlash, only undergoing surgery on the 19th June for the rupture which happened several months ago.

Charlotte took to Twitter shortly after her appearance, too, to praise Maria Menounos and speak about being on the show.

Always enjoy seeing this talented, beautiful @mariamenounos & co-host her smart & funny Radio Show #ConversationswithMariaMenounos 👯‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/MWd2duR6gh — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 16, 2018

What's next?

Charlotte Flair will return to action in two weeks, and in pretty good time to return to action before the big build to SummerSlam.

Charlotte follows Randy Orton who returned from injury this week, with Jason Jordan and Dean Ambrose said to be on the road to recovery soon too. Meanwhile, Fandango, Ruby Riott, Goldust and Tamina are all still recovering from injury.

With Carmella retaining her SmackDown Women's Championship against Asuka at Extreme Rules, it'll be interesting to see if Charlotte challenges for the title upon her return.

