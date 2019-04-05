WWE News: Charlotte Flair says Asuka losing title will help her

Anirban Banerjee

Charlotte and Asuka might be feuding again soon

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair is the current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion heading into WWE WrestleMania 35. She is going to be participating in the first-ever Women's Main Event at WrestleMania in the Triple Threat against Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey.

Two weeks ago, Charlotte Flair was not the SmackDown Women's Champion and the WrestleMania match was for the RAW Women's Championship. But since then things have changed in a big way. Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Sporting News, where she talked about how Asuka losing her title would help her.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were set to challenge Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Title. However, two weeks before WrestleMania 35, on WWE SmackDown Live, Charlotte got a sudden opportunity for Asuka's Women's Championship, with a previously scheduled #1 Contender's Match being cancelled.

The unthinkable happened, and Charlotte defeated Asuka cleanly to win the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship. As a result, the match at WrestleMania was made Winner Takes All, with the winner getting both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

The previous year, Charlotte was the one to break Asuka's winning streak at WrestleMania.

The heart of the matter

During the interview, Charlotte Flair talked about Asuka, and what she felt about Asuka not being in the WrestleMania 35 Match.

She recalled that she had been the one to break Asuka's unbeaten streak, and during the match, all she could think about was making Asuka proud.

She said that she knew that people would take Asuka's omission as a negative, but it was not. She said that her match with Asuka had allowed people to see the magic that the two of them were able to create in the ring.

"Obviously, having the title match out of nowhere with her [on SmackDown last month], in my opinion, will only open up more doors for people to see the magic that Asuka and I could make and that's the bigger picture. People will regard [Asuka's omission from the main event] as a negative, but no. This is a story. People want better."

She said that this gave the two of them an opportunity to show how much farther the two of them would be able to push each other in the ring. She admitted that there was no other woman that she would want to do that in the ring.

What's next?

Whatever be the case, Asuka won't be included in the match and will be in the Women's Battle Royal instead.

Going by what Charlotte is saying, her rivalry with Asuka might be far from over.

