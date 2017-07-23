WWE News: Charlotte Flair talks about facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania

by Nithin Joseph News 23 Jul 2017, 12:48 IST

In a recent interview with Noelle Foley from Ringside Collectibles, Charlotte Flair spoke about the possibility of facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34, and she even said that she would come out on top. You can watch the full interview below.

If and when Charlotte wins the SmackDown Live Women's Championship, she will become the first women's wrestler to have held the NXT, RAW and SmackDown Women's titles.

In an interview with Noelle Foley from Ringside Collectibles, Charlotte Flair talked about the possibility of facing UFC legend Ronda Rousey in a WWE ring at WrestleMania.

The Queen was at San Diego Comic Con 2017 and talked about a variety of things, including Mattel's new WWE action figures, possibly holding the NXT, RAW and SmackDown Live belts and The Mae Young Classic.

However, the most interesting part of the interview was when The Nature Girl spoke about possibly facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania and how she would beat the former UFC Bantamweight Champion.

Charlotte said, "Well, I would say that I would still have the undefeated PPV streak, but Bayley crushed that. I would win, and I would show her who the real Four Horsewoman is."

Rumour has it that Charlotte Flair could face Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34, while fans will hope for a Flair victory, the WWE has the knack of letting celebrities win their matches.

While the possibility of Charlotte facing off against Ronda Rousey is huge, The Queen will be focusing on becoming the SmackDown Live Women's Champion. Charlotte is scheduled to face Becky Lynch, Natalya, Tamina and Lana in a fatal five-way for the #1 Contender's spot for the SmackDown Women's title at Battleground.

Charlotte is an extremely talented individual and a match against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania would make her seem like an even bigger superstar than she already is.

However, the WWE tends to allow celebrities win their matches when they make appearances on the promotion, especially on the biggest stage, WrestleMania. Hopefully, that won't be the case when Charlotte faces Rousey.

