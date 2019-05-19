WWE News: Charlotte Flair teases a new nickname for herself

Charlotte Flair pictured along with WWE Superstar Andrade

What's the story?

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female competitor in WWE history. She is scheduled to take on Becky Lynch at WWE Money in the Bank in a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

We all know that Becky Lynch calls herself 'Becky 2 Belts'. Well, Charlotte Flair has conceptualized a nickname for herself with a very interesting twist.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch faced Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35 in the historic first-ever Women's main event. Both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships were on the line, for the massive clash.

Since then, Becky Lynch has been at odds with both Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans. Ronda Rousey has obviously taken a leave of absence from WWE to start a family with her husband.

Lynch has made many jokes about how similar Evans and Flair look and will take on both women at WWE Money in the Bank.

The heart of the matter

So, Charlotte Flair is already an 8-time women's Champion and the rumor mills have indicated that she could potentially become a 16-time Champion much like her father, the legendary Ric Flair. So, in line with this sentiment, Charlotte Flair sent out this Tweet and took a shot at Becky Lynch:

In the video that WWE shared, Charlotte Flair indicates that the match at Money in the Bank will be the culmination of the rivalry that she's had with Becky Lynch thus far.

And, of course, Charlotte Flair predicts that she will become the next SmackDown Women's Champion. There's a good chance of this happening because Lynch has to face two opponents on the same night.

What's next?

For this nickname to stick, Flair has to actually come out on top. The question is whether Lynch can actually hold on to her titles. Or if 'The Queen' will be coronated once again.