WWE News: Charlotte Flair to have a new nickname going forward

Looks like Vince McMahon is high on Flair!

What's the story?

She's been known as 'The Queen' until now, but all of that could be about to change soon. Charlotte Flair will be known by a new name based on a new t-shirt print that has now emerged.

Remember how Shawn Michaels used to be known as Mr. WrestleMania? Well, Charlotte Flair is currently being promoted as Ms. WrestleMania.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte Flair is the woman in the headlines right now. While she was a background character thus far in a feud dominated by Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey, things suddenly picked up in intensity on last week's episode of SmackDown Live.

A Fatal-Fourway match was advertised for the show but it was pulled at the last minute for reasons unknown. Moreover, a SmackDown Women's Championship match was announced between Asuka and Flair. Charlotte Flair would win the match and become a record 8-time Champion.

The heart of the matter

It is a very well documented fact that Charlotte Flair has been the centrepiece for what's been dubbed the Women's Evolution, first as a part of NXT and then on the main roster. The fact that she's already the most decorated woman in the roster is reason enough why WWE is conferring the title to her.

By assigning this name to Charlotte Flair, WWE is admitting, in a way that Charlotte Flair is the modern version of Shawn Michaels, a performer who always delivers on the big stage.

You can check out her new t-shirt design below:

Charlotte's new t-shirt design

The name effectively means that she will be a featured attraction in every single WrestleMania from hereon.

What's next?

The stakes are higher for the Women's Main Event match at WrestleMania? What will the stipulation be now that two titles are involved? Let us know in the comments.

