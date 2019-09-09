WWE News: Charlotte Flair wants to team up with Becky Lynch if she goes after Tag Team Titles

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Charlotte Flair was recently interviewed by Smacktalks, where she spoke on a string of wrestling related topics. When Charlotte was asked her ideal choice for a tag team partner in case she went for the Women's Tag Team titles, she stated that there isn't anyone else that's more fitting than Becky Lynch.

Charlotte and Lynch's paths on the main roster

Over the course of the past several years, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch have been a part of WWE's main rosters. They both came up at the same time along with Sasha Banks on an episode of Monday Night Raw in 2015, in a segment that's been dubbed as the point where the Women's Revolution kicked off.

Charlotte and Banks went on to become the cornerstones of the Women's Revolution, while Lynch's rise kept fizzling out with each passing year. By the time WrestleMania 34 rolled around, Lynch had been turned into an afterthought, but was still getting good reactions on the Blue Brand.

Over the course of the next year, she underwent a character transformation that led to her headlining and winning the first-ever Women's main event in WrestleMania history.

Charlotte wants her arch-rival to be her partner if she goes for tag team gold

Lynch still holds the top spot on the Raw Women's Division and is all set to team up with Charlotte Flair to take on Bayley and Banks on tonight's episode of RAW. While talking about the possibility of going for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles, Charlotte stated that no one else would be more fitting than Becky to be her partner.

See I'm very torn because Becky Lynch was my "Ride or die", so to not have her as a tag team partner... I don't know if there's anyone else fitting.

Charlotte and Lynch were at each other's throats earlier this year, and The Queen defeated The Man at Money In The Bank for the SmackDown Live Women's title. Looking at what these two have gone through in the past, it sure is surprising to hear Charlotte taking Becky's name as her partner if she ever sets her sights on the tag team titles.

