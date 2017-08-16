WWE News: Charlotte on MMA and pro-wrestling's Four Horsewomen, Ronda Rousey, moving from RAW to SmackDown

Charlotte Flair has an interesting take on pro-wrestling and MMA's Four Horsewomen.

Charlotte Flair tells Ronda Rousey to 'get in line'

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Charlotte Flair spoke on a myriad of topics including WWE and MMA’s Four Horsewomen, Ronda Rousey, and switching brands in the WWE. She asserted that although going from RAW to SmackDown was a tough business decision, but she loves performing for the blue brand.

Flair explained that despite considering the fact that her stable (Bayley, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and herself) who are the original Four Horsewomen, she does love the fact that Ronda Rousey and her MMA version of the Horsewomen are bringing additional attention to Women’s Wrestling today.

"The Queen" added that although Rousey won’t be her dream opponent inside the squared-circle, she’d love to be the first to face Rousey in a WWE match.

In case you didn’t know…

Charlotte Flair is widely regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers in the business today.

She presently performs for WWE’s SmackDown brand and has received widespread praise from both professional wrestling pundits and fans for her elite athleticism and mat-skills.

The heart of the matter

On the topic of Ronda Rousey potentially making the transition to the WWE, Charlotte said, "I would tell her to get in line. (Laughs) Ronda wouldn't be my dream opponent, but if WWE was something she would want to consider, I would definitely want to be her first competitor."

Furthermore, she spoke about pro-wrestling and MMA’s Four Horsewomen groups battling it out: “We're the real four horsewomen – I have the lineage…Honestly, it just draws more attention to the women as a whole. Anything that shines a positive light on women's wrestling, and how popular it is today, is great."

Additionally, she spoke about going from RAW to SmackDown, explaining that her role in RAW was a serious one -- that of a bad guy -- whereas on SmackDown she plays the face and gets to travel the world and perform with her best friend Becky Lynch.

What’s next?

Charlotte Flair currently works on the WWE’s SmackDown brand.

Author’s take

Charlotte is without a doubt one of the very best in the world at what she does.

In my opinion, the WWE needs to turn her heel again, as she performs better as a villain than a hero. As for Ronda Rousey, would you guys like to see RRR vs Flair in the WWE ring? Sound off in the comments!