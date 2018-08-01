WWE News: Charlotte returns to SmackDown Live; added to the title picture

Charlotte returned to action on SmackDown Live

What's the story?

Former WWE Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, returned to SmackDown Live after months away from the company.

She ran in to help her friend Becky Lynch, who appeared to be in trouble. Carmella had hit Becky with a cheap shot and was continuing her assault, but Charlotte's arrival put a stop to that.

Charlotte not only returned but went on to have a match which afforded her an opportunity for SummerSlam's Women's Title Match.

In case you didn't know...

Charlotte had gone into WrestleMania, as the SmackDown Women's Champion, and emerged stronger than ever when she defeated Asuka, breaking her winning streak.

Unfortunately, that is where her luck ended, and she went on to lose her title to Carmella the very next day. Carmella cashed in the Money in the Bank Contract to win the WWE Women's Championship. She failed to get her title back in the rematch and then failed to get the briefcase in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match as well.

After the Money in the Bank, she took time off as she had to undergo surgery repair a ruptured breast implant.

The heart of the matter

Carmella appeared to face Becky Lynch in what appeared to be a heartfelt promo. She talked about the importance of the All Women's pay-per-view, Evolution, and how she had failed as a person to respect others. It seemed that she was genuine, but hit Becky with a cheap shot, after Lynch was distracted by Ellsworth's entrance music. Carmella attacked her and continued her assault when Charlotte ran in to save her best friend.

After the match, backstage, Carmella learnt from Paige that Charlotte had been given a match against her. If Carmella were to lose the bout, then her Title Match at SummerSlam would be made into a Triple Threat Match, with Charlotte added to the proceedings.

Charlotte faced Carmella later in the night for the position at SummerSlam. She locked in the Figure Eight leg-lock to pick up the win over the SmackDown Women's Champion.

The win meant that she was added to the SummerSlam Match with Becky and Carmella, making it a Triple Threat.

What's next?

The win means that the SmackDown Women's Championship Match at SummerSlam is now a Triple Threat, featuring the Champion, Carmella, Becky Lynch, and now, Charlotte Flair.

Becky seemed less than impressed with her friend's addition to the title picture.

What do you make of Charlotte's addition to the title picture yet again? Leave your thoughts in the comments below.

