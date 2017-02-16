WWE News: Charlotte takes a dig at Bayley for using Sasha Banks' help to win the Championship

Banks struck Charlotte with her crutch to cost her the victory.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 16 Feb 2017, 11:54 IST

Bayley claims that she had no part to play in the interference by Banks

What’s the story?

After losing her title to Bayley last week, Charlotte took on Twitter to downplay Bayley’s victory by insinuating that she needed help to defeat her.

...and she did it all by herself! What a hero to all Huggers everywhere! #StillTheQueen https://t.co/zMgrwTguFv — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 15, 2017

Bayley maintained her babyface innocence by stating that she had no idea that Sasha Banks would interfere.

.@MsCharlotteWWE Sasha has always had my back but I was focused on beating you myself.....Again. I had no idea she would do that. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) February 15, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

In the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Bayley claimed the top prize in the Women’s division after she defeated Charlotte, albeit with a little help from Sasha Banks. Banks struck Charlotte with her crutch after Charlotte had Bayley locked in a Figure-8. It allowed Bayley to hit the Bayley-to-Belly and win the match.

Here is a video of the incident as it happened!

The heart of the matter

Charlotte retweeted a video posted by WWE featuring the interview of Bayley after her title win. She questioned the method Bayley used to secure her win. Bayley maintained innocence and claimed that she doesn’t need Banks’ help to defeat her.

What’s next?

Bayley might have won the battle, but the war is far from over. Charlotte did not lose clean and will likely get her rematch. As per comicbook.com, the match could be scheduled for the upcoming PPV Fastlane.

Sportskeeda’s take

The creative team of WWE once again shined through as they managed to keep Charlotte's PPV streak intact by switching the title on RAW. It would also be interesting to see the role Banks would play in this feud. She might turn on WWE’s favourite hugger after she moves on from Charlotte.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com