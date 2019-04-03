×
WWE News: Charlotte Flair taunts Ronda Rousey after brawl on RAW for calling wrestling fake

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
376   //    03 Apr 2019, 00:37 IST

Rousey, Charlotte, and Lynch were arrested on RAW
Rousey, Charlotte, and Lynch were arrested on RAW

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte and Becky Lynch were arrested after their brawl on RAW. Charlotte later mocked Ronda Rousey on social media for her previous comments on pro wrestling.

In case you didn't know...

Ronda Rousey turned heel earlier this year and as part of her turn, spoke out about WWE being scripted and wrestling not being real. Here's exactly what Rousey said:

 “They can say it’s part of the act to try and save face but it’s not an act. I’m going out there and doing whatever the hell I want and they can explain it however they want, but **** ‘em. Everybody. WWE Universe included. I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. ‘Oh don’t break kayfabe, Ronda!’ Wrestling is scripted. It’s made up. It’s not real. None of those b***** can touch me. The end.”

The heart of the matter

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte and Becky Lynch teamed up on RAW to face The Riott Squad. As soon as the match ended, Rousey attacked Flair. Cops eventually had to come out and tear the three women apart and eventually led them away in handcuffs. However, they kept fighting all the way up the entrance ramp and into the backstage area where the squad cars were waiting.

The brawl continued until they were bundled into the cars and led away. At one point during the fracas, after Rousey had smashed out one of the car windows, Charlotte hit her with a knee strike as the former UFC star looked out. Charlotte later posted a photo of the moment and mocked Ronda Rousey for her comments on wrestling not being real.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

What's next?

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte and Becky Lynch will headline WrestleMania 35 this Sunday, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

