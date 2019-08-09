WWE News: Charly Caruso reaches semifinals of Ms Health & Fitness competition
WWE's Charly Caruso is on the verge of winning the world's largest online fitness competition - Ms Health & Fitness - as she currently sits top of her semifinal group.
The winner will receive a $20,000 prize and a two-page spread in the latest edition of M&F Hers.
Charly Caruso is currently signed to WWE and ESPN, having done everything from news reporting - covering sports such as the NFL and the NBA - to venturing into the wild as a one-woman team before landing in the squared circle.
Caruso also previously dabbled in standup comedy but made her way to NXT in early 2016 before becoming part of the backstage announce crew for Raw.
Charly Caruso's Instagram lately has been an outlet to show the announcer's dedication to hitting the gym, and it looks like all of the hard work is paying off as she's a mere few votes away from landing an appearance in Muscle & Fitness Hers.
As of writing, Charly is currently leading the semifinals of the Ms. Health and Fitness competition.
The winner receives a $20,000 prize and a two-page spread in the latest edition of M + F Hers. The standings are determined by fan vote, and Charly has seven days left to advance to the finals. You can vote every day until the deadline of 11 pm ET on Wednesday, August 14th. Head here to vote.
Best of luck to Charly Caruso in reaching the finals!