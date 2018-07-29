WWE News: Chelsea Green comments on her recent WWE Tryout

Chelsea Green is feeling confident about her latest tryout

What's the story?

Chelsea Green, formerly Laurel Van Ness under Impact Wrestling, recently took part in a WWE tryout. The former Knockouts Champion has spoken recently on wanting to finally get to the WWE, but in a recent interview, she stated that this isn't the end all be all for her career.

In case you didn't know...

Green left Impact Wrestling back in January after dropping the Knockouts Title to Allie. Since then, she's been working the indie circuit and preparing herself for a possible run with the WWE. Recently she had stated that she'd like to join the WWE to spend time with her boyfriend Zack Ryder.

The heart of the matter

In an interview with The Orlando Sentinel, Green spoke about her most recent WWE Tryout. Below are some highlights of the piece, courtesy of Wrestling Inc.

Not seeing the latest WWE tryout as a make-or-break moment:

That's why I went in there so confident. I'm going to give it my all, but I'm also going to know my worth, know that I have potions, and that's the best feeling in the world.

Comparing this to her 2015 tryout:

This was grueling in a different way. It included skill, agility, mental toughness, and things you really need to be a wrestler. I like that change.

They've kind of perfected this tryout. It starts out with skills that if you don't pick them up quickly, maybe wrestling isn't for you. In this situation, it was very much sink or swim.

They have so many amazing trainers. On top of that, some of the NXT talent was coming in and helping, and some of the main roster would come give little pep talks. Mark Henry was there. It was such a cool atmosphere.

Possibly signing with the WWE soon:

I don't know if anyone can say, oh, I know I'm going to get signed. You don't know what they're looking for. You might have excelled in-ring but you might not have excelled at promos. It's about giving it 110 percent, and then having NXT want you in their family. If they don't want me, I'm still happy with the performance that I gave. That's all you can ask for.

What's next?

We should know soon enough whether or not Green has been picked up by the WWE. With the company bringing back the Mae Young Classic and hosting an all women's PPV in October, this seems like the best time to join the women's roster.

Would you like to see Chelsea Green join the WWE? Do you want to see her take part in the MYC or WWE Evolution?