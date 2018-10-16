×
WWE News: Chelsea Green teases a potential appearance at Evolution 

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
410   //    16 Oct 2018, 17:01 IST

Could Chelsea Green show up at Evolution?
Could Chelsea Green show up at Evolution?

What's the story?

On Tuesday morning, former Impact Knockouts Champion Chelsea Green took to her official Twitter handle and teased a potential appearance at WWE's upcoming all women's pay-per-view, Evolution.

In case you didn't know...

WWE Evolution is an upcoming all women's pay-per-view which will feature several female WWE talents from all across Monday Night, SmackDown Live, NXT, NXT UK, and notable WWE Hall of Famers as well.

As noted, all available Women's Championships are slated to be defended on the show and the finals of the WWE Mae Young Classic II will also take place at Evolution. Talents such as former Women's Champions in Lita and Trish Stratus have been confirmed to compete on the show, whereas, NXT Women's Champion Kairi Sane will defend her championship against Shayna Baszler.

Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will also defend her title against Nikki Bella, whereas, SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch will face arch-rival Charlotte Flair in the first Last Woman Standing Match. Inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is also slated to defend her title against Isla Dawn at Evolution.

The heart of the matter

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE confirmed another match for Evolution as the majority of the women's roster will now feature in a Women's Battle Royal with the winner of the match being guaranteed to a shot at the Women's Title in the future.

Alicia Fox, Billie Kay, Dana Brooke, Ember Moon, Nia Jax, Peyton Royce, Mandy Rose, Asuka, Tamina, Naomi, Carmella, Sonya Deville, Lana, and the returning Torrie Wilson have all been confirmed for the Battle Royal, however, one particular superstar who apparently seems to be interested in making her presence known at Evolution is non-other than Independent standout Chelsea Green.

Green, who earlier in the year also worked at the first ever All In show, seemingly also reported to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida earlier this week.

What's next?

With Chelsea Green reportedly training at the WWE PC, it is only a matter of time we see her in NXT, however, could we potentially witness 'The Hot Mess' show up on the main roster prior to that? Guess we'll find out on 28th of October.

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
