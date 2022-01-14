Former WWE Superstar opens up about the influence Triple H had on his character

Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters recalled his 'Masterpiece' moniker and his 'The Masterlock' finisher, which he used during his time in the company.

'The Masterlock' is a full nelson that has taken out many stars, as most of them weren't able to escape the hold. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley currently uses it as one of his finishers, which he dubs the Hurt Lock.

Speaking on Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard, Chris Masters stated that he initially wasn't confident with the move, doubting that it would not get over with the fans.

“I didn’t have the most confidence in it. When it was pitched to me, I was like, ‘Oh my God. Are the fans going to like this? Would I like this as a fan? Is it too basic?’, because you were so conditioned at that point. There was so much cool innovative stuff that was happening that I was worried because I would always try to frame it where I would try and put my fan hat back on and be like, ‘Would I like this?’" said Masters.

Although several others were also not confident in the move, Triple H encouraged Masters to keep using it.

"Sometimes I wasn’t sure. But, credit to Hunter. We came up with the full nelson. We did the Masterlock challenge. Not everybody was confident at first, but I think it was Hunter who told them to stick it out. We kept rolling it, pushing it on TV, doing the challenges, and building it. It ended up getting over,” he added. (H/T WrestlingNews.co)

Former WWE star Chris Masters says Matt Morgan came up with the "Masterpiece" moniker

The Masterpiece stated that when he showed up at OVW one day, Dr. Tom Pritchard disclosed that his new ring name would be Chris Masters.

After former WWE star Matt Morgan came up with 'The Masterpiece,' Chris saw it as an opportunity for himself.

Chris Masters @ChrisAdonis

No more sitting on the sidelines,time to take what’s mine New Year, New attitude, New Outlook, New motivation.No more sitting on the sidelines,time to take what’s mine New Year, New attitude, New Outlook, New motivation.No more sitting on the sidelines,time to take what’s mine 🔒 https://t.co/LfC8NtrVme

He began using the moniker in OVW and later on the main roster. Chris loved it and thought it fit him perfectly.

Since leaving WWE for the second time in 2011, Masters has become a prominent name on the independent circuit. He is the current NWA National Champion on his second reign with the title.

