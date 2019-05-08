×
WWE News: Christian hip hop artist opens up on being a part of WWE project

Johny Payne
SENIOR ANALYST
News
58   //    08 May 2019, 03:32 IST

This young WWE personality (left and right) expounded upon a rather intriguing WWE project
This young WWE personality (left and right) expounded upon a rather intriguing WWE project

What's the story?

Christian hip hop artist and WWE Digital on-air talent Josiah Williams has confirmed via multiple tweets on his official social media account, that he is now officially an employee at the WWE Performance Center.

Williams started off with the company in WWE Digital this April, and has now seemingly moved on to the WWE Performance Center. Besides, Williams shed light upon the "WWE PC Combine" project which has been known to serve as a test of the athletes' capabilities.

Also read: Backstage details on WWE future of Lio Rush

In case you didn't know...

Josiah Williams manages the popular Twitter account Wrestle And Flow and is well-known as a Contributor to WWE personality Lillian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast.

Williams is an up-and-coming talent in the hip hop industry, and started working as an on-air talent for the WWE in April of this year.

The heart of the matter

Additionally, Josiah Williams went on to address the "WWE PC Combine", wherein NXT Superstars compete in order to display their skills – something that Williams noted will be revealed to fans on Twitter tomorrow.

Furthermore, Williams can be seen addressing his move to the WWE Performance Center in the following video. Fans can read an excerpt of his statements below:

"Ladies and gentleman, I have arrived. My name is Josiah Williams. Today, is my first day, at the WWE Performance Center. As you can see, this signs says -- "Employees only" -- That applies to me now. Peace."
What's next?

As noted, Josiah Williams is set to share additional details on the WWE PC Combine project in the days to come.

Fans can view further developments on the aforementioned project, featuring NXT talents giving it their all in a bid to prove their mettle in the WWE's developmental brand.

Also read: WWE News: RAW Superstar takes a jibe at Lars Sullivan

What are your thoughts on the WWE PC Combine project? Sound off!

Tags:
WWE NXT
