WWE News: Christian reveals why he left the WWE

Christian apparently quit WWE so that he could return to the organisation as a better performer.

Christian reminisces about the time he left WWE; feeling stuck in a rut.

What’s the story?

On a recent edition of E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Christian revealed that he left the WWE during the mid-2000s as he felt his career in the company had stagnated. He added that he ultimately chose to leave the WWE so that he could spend time with other promotions and return as a better performer.

Christian also drew parallels with Drew McIntyre, who spent time on the independent circuit after his release from WWE and returned as an improved performer.

In case you didn’t know…

Christian, whose real name is William Jason Reso, is perhaps best known for his Tag Team run alongside real-life friend and former Tag Team partner Edge, Adam Copeland, in the WWE.

The 43-year-old has also worked with several other notable promotions including TNA (now-GFW) and had a significant run as a main-event star in the organisation then run by Dixie Carter.

The heart of the matter

Christian eventually returned to the WWE and still occasionally contributes to the company in a non-wrestling capacity. Opening up on why he quit the WWE in the midst of his professional wrestling career, he revealed:

“It was a combination of different things going in why that happened. One of them was being burnt out, being tired, you know my body was beat up, I’d been on the road straight since I was 24 and I was like 31 at that time when I left.”

He explained that he felt stuck in a rut in WWE, and added, “It was gonna be like, ‘well we know what we got with him. He’s there, he’s doing his thing, when something comes we’ll figure something out.’ But that time never came for me, you know what I mean?”

Additionally, Christian compared him parting ways with WWE to Drew McIntyre leaving the WWE a few years back, following which the latter would return to the company again, now performing on the NXT brand. Captain Charisma praised McIntyre for his work both inside and outside the WWE.

Besides, Christian alluded to the fact that building a resume outside the WWE for a few years, then coming back to the company, in fact, proved beneficial for him, since his second stint as a singles wrestler with WWE was much better than his first.

What’s next?

Christian has stepped away from the squared circle as a performer but fans can catch him on his podcast alongside longtime friend Edge.

Author’s take

I’ve got to agree with Christian here, in the sense that sometimes stepping away from the crazy road schedule that comes along with a career in the WWE can really help a performer to reassess his career, and come back to the company as a better version of themselves.

On that note, it’d be interesting to see how Drew McIntyre — a man who seems to have taken a similar career path to Christian- performs in the WWE in the days to come.

