WWE News: Cleveland Browns refer to WWE Superstar as WCW Champion

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 122 // 26 Apr 2019, 11:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What would Vince think of this?

What's the story?

NXT Champion Johnny Gargano threw out the first pitch at yesterday's Cleveland Browns game.

The jumboTron inside the stadium incorrectly referred to Gargano as a "WCW Triple Crown Winner".

In case you didn't know...

Johnny Gargano made his NXT debut back in 2015, and went on to become one of the most popular Superstars in the developmental brand. Along with Tommaso Ciampa, Gargano dominated the NXT Tag Team division for a long while, with the duo being referred to as DIY.

Ciampa's betrayal led to the two Superstars having one of the greatest matches in NXT history, at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans. Recently, Gargano reconciled with his arch-nemesis Ciampa, and went on to win the NXT Campionship by defeating Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: New York. The post-match celebration saw Gargano, his wife Candice Lerae, and Tommaso Ciampa hugging it out on the ramp.

The heart of the matter

Yesterday, the NXT Champion threw the first pitch at the Cleveland Browns game. The large screen inside the stadium displayed a picture of Johnny Gargano, referring to him as a WCW Triple Crown Winner! It's worth noting here that Gargano was a 14-year old kid when WCW folded.

Here's a photo of the mess up:

Gargano being displayed on the JumboTron

What's next?

As of now, there haven't been any reports of WWE officials reacting to this mess up. At the end of the day, it looks like an honest mistake on their part, and Vince McMahon will probably have a good laugh on it, shrugging it off.

What are your thoughts on this mess up? Should the ones in charge of the tron have done some research before listing off Johnny's 'accomplishments'? Sound off in the comment section below!