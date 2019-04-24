WWE News: CM Punk absolutely destroys former WWE Superstar on Twitter

CM Punk.

What's the story?

CM Punk is back in the news and no, it's doesn't relate to his return to pro wrestling or WWE.

This time, it pertains to his former friend Colt Cabana and the never-ending real-life feud between the two. The Cult of Personality shot down the prospect of having his own podcast last week, yet, standup comedian Ron Funches sent out an invite to Punk to appear on his podcast. Funches would later retract his offer after realising what happened when Punk last showed up on a podcast.

The former WWE Champion responded positively, and while he didn't outrightly name Cabana, he did take, what looks to be a nasty shot at his old friend.

In case you didn't know...

The entire saga between the former friends can be traced back to Punk's appearance on Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast in 2014, during which, Punk spoke against WWE doctor Chris Amann and the alleged malpractices he was subjected to during his time in WWE.

Amann would file a defamation lawsuit against both Punk and Cabana, which would eventually be ruled in favour of the duo. However, Cabana would later come out and sue Punk on the grounds of contract breach and fraud.

Cabana claimed that Punk had promised to cover all the legal bills in its entirety and demanded $200,000 in damages and $1 million in punitive damages from Punk, who he claims didn't keep his word. It spelt the end of a friendship that began in the early 2000s.

Punk has since been aggressively dismissive of Cabana and has never missed out on the opportunity to take a shot at Cabana, who was also in the WWE between 2007 and 2009.

The heart of the matter

Punk may not want to start his own podcast but he wouldn't mind considering an appearance on Ron Funches' Gettin' Better show. Punk, though, wants a promise...

Promise not to sue me for being a good friend (then sign a legally binding agreement that you’re not a greedy steaming pile of ungrateful snake shit) and I’ll consider it. — Coach (@CMPunk) April 23, 2019

Ouch!

What's next?

Punk donned a mask and recently returned for an indie promotion, MKE Wrestling, and delivered a G.T.S. to Daryck St. Holmes.

However, he doesn't plan on a full-time return to wrestling and looks set to continue with his excursions in the fields of movies, comics and MMA commentary.