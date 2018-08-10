WWE News: CM Punk being sued for over $1 million by former WWE Superstar

CM Punk

What's the story?

CM Punk has had an eventful life since walking out of the WWE in 2014. Punk has forayed in the world of MMA with UFC, but has been unsuccessful, losing both his UFC matches.

And now there's more misery being thrown at Punk as he is being sued for more than $1 million by his former friend and ex-WWE Superstar, Colt Cabana, after Punk told Cabana to pay half of the legal fees related to the Christopher Amann lawsuit trial in spite of Punk stating that he would pay the entire legal fees.

In case you didn't know...

The original lawsuit, filed by Christopher Amann against Cabana and Punk back in 2015 was because of the duo's comments on Amann, who is a doctor with the WWE, during a podcast. In the podcast, Punk said that the WWE doctor was lazy and that he mistreated a cyst as well as a concussion.

Amann filed a defamation lawsuit, with $4 million as compensation and between $30-40 million in punitive damages, and the WWE backed him. The case was won by Punk and Cabana earlier this year, but the duo did not file a counter-suit hence was not eligible to receive money for the legal fees.

The heart of the matter

Cabana has said that in a text message, Punk told him that the legal fees relating to the trial would be "100% covered" by him.

But Punk later sent Cabana the following e-mail:

"To date, I have spent $513,736 dollars on this Amman [sic] lawsuit. My outstanding current bill is at least 300k. Half of all this is yours. Divide the 513,736 by 2 and that is what you owe me and what I expect you to pay me. Starting now I will no longer be paying your bills. You are on your own. Whatever my bill is currently, will be cut in half, and half will be yours. If you choose to make this all ugly, that's fine too. I hope you won't, but I gave up on you doing what is right a long time ago."

Punk is being sued for fraud and breach of contract and Cabana is demanding $200,000 in general damages and $1 million in punitive damages.

Cabana and Punk, who were good friends, had a falling out and it seems like the duo don't see eye-to-eye anymore.

What's next?

Punk has not replied to these allegations yet.

