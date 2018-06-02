WWE News: CM Punk Broke Down In Tears During His Court Trial; Here's Why

The straight-edge star had to compose himself before continuing with the testimony

CM Punk in the 2014 Royal Rumble

What's the story?

The trial of Dr Chris Amman v CM Punk & Colt Cabana reached the fourth day of testimony on Friday. CM Punk took the stand to defend himself against the lawsuit Dr Amman brought against him.

During his testimony, Punk started to cry when he talked about the 2014 Royal Rumble match, where he had suffered a concussion.

Wrestlezone did an excellent job reporting the trial. Thanks to them for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

After he left WWE, CM Punk told his side of the story of what happened on Colt Cabana's Art of Wrestling podcast. During the podcast, CM Punk made comments against Dr Chris Amman, a WWE doctor, who allegedly mistreated Punk when he went to him for treatment. According to Punk, he had a Staph Infection, which was not diagnosed or treated by Chris Amman, although he asked him to do so numerous times.

With Punk's next UFC fight set to take place at UFC 225, he has not had the time to train and has instead sat in court for the trial. The trial began on Tuesday, and since then Amman, CM Punk, and Colt Cabana have all taken the stand to give their testimony.

The heart of the matter

When Punk took the stand, he talked about a range of things that happen in WWE. He said that the podcast was meant to be truthful, like 'two friends talking'.

When talking about his personal experiences related to the trial, the 2014 Royal Rumble came up. He said that Kofi Kingston clotheslined him during the match, which caused him to suffer a concussion. While he said that he harboured no hard feelings against Kofi, he talked about the incidents which happened after the clothesline.

He said that he had asked a camera guy to get Dr Chris Amman. When Amman got there, and Punk told him what had happened, he allegedly asked Punk, "What do you want me to do?" This question left Punk feeling helpless, and he had to compose himself mid-match.

Punk began to cry after this during the trial talking about the Rumble match and called his judgement in 2014, 'poor'. The court took a break after this.

What's next?

April Mendez-Brooks, better known to WWE fans as AJ Lee, is set to take the stand in the coming days. Closing arguments are supposed to take place on Tuesday.

The memory of the 2014 Royal Rumble and his condition at that time is a painful one for CM Punk. With his UFC 225 match set to take place soon, Punk will hope to put the trial proceedings behind him, so that he could focus on the fight instead.

