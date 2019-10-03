WWE News: CM Punk confirms he wants to be a part of SmackDown premiere on FOX

CM Punk

If there is one former WWE Superstar that the fans want to see back in the ring, it is CM Punk. The former WWE champion's name echoes in the arena even though every single person chanting his name knows that he is nowhere close to making a return.

The UFC star was recently promoting his movie, Girl on the Third Floor on The Kevin & Bean Show, when he revealed that he would love it if The Rock called him live on SmackDown. The Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment is scheduled to be on the FOX premiere of SmackDown but his role is still unknown. Punk said:

“I enjoy The Rock, I do. And I’m not trying to put this out… but do you remember the last time The Rock was in the Staples Center? Let’s do it again. When is this show, next Friday? Dwayne, call me Friday.”

The call Punk is talking about took place a couple of years ago. The Rock was on Monday Night RAW in 2017 when he responded to the crowd chanting Punk's name by calling him up on the phone straight away. However, the former WWE champion did not pick up the call and the fans were left wondering what could have happened had the call been answered.

With The Rock now set to make another appearance and Punk making it clear that he would have no problem working with WWE again, things might be about to change soon. Punk made it clear that he would be open to talking to Vince McMahon and Triple H about working again during an interview at Starrcast III.

Punk even auditioned for the role of a co-host on WWE's new show on FOX, WWE Backstage, that is set to be hosted by Renee Young and Booker T.

