WWE News: CM Punk eliminated from MTV’s The Challenge

What is in store for CM Punk going forward?

The Former WWE Superstar has been eliminated

Former WWE Superstar turned MMA fighter CM Punk was eliminated from the second season of MTV’s The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros.

The TV show pits former MTV Stars against professional athletes in a series of challenges with the last two participants receiving $50,000 for their designated charity. Punk’s charity was the Chicago chapter of Pets Are Wonderful Support (P.A.W.S.), a non-profit organisation that advocates the value of the bond between pets and humans.

After the Pros had lost their challenge on this week’s episode, the Pros team captain, Olympic Medalist Gus Kenworthy was sent to the elimination challenge and chose to compete against CM Punk.

Punk claimed he was going to “Crush Gus” in the elimination challenge to stay in the competition, but the Second City Saint lost the challenge and was sent home.

Upon his elimination, Punk received $1,000 for P.A.W.S Chicago.

Punk was offered $1 million to return to wrestling and compete in 5Star Wrestling’s 128-man tournament, but the former WWE Champion didn’t respond to the offer.

Punk ventures outside of the professional wrestling world haven’t been too successful as of late, and they could be a determining factor in what Punk does going forward.

