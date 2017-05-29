WWE News: CM Punk featured in new WWE gallery

As seen on WWE.com, former World Champion CM Punk has been featured in the company’s 50 WWE Champions photo gallery. Punk, who hasn’t been seen inside the squared circle since the 2014 Royal Rumble, has been associated with the WWE product much more as of late.

Punk and WWE haven’t been on the best of terms for quite some time now, with a lawsuit essentially cementing the demise of the relationship between the two parties.

Since leaving the company, the Straight Edge Superstar has been pursuing a career in mixed martial arts, with the now 38-year-old’s debut coming at UFC 203, where he lost to Mickey Gall via first round submission.

As we previously mentioned, Punk has been shown in a recent gallery on WWE.com that celebrates the 50 men who have held the WWE Championship. This has been done in order to celebrate the fact that Jinder Mahal is the fiftieth man to hold the prestigious belt, despite the fact that many fans are currently hating his reign as champion.

Following the upload of an old Punk vs. Rock video last week, this will only serve to fuel the speculation surrounding Punk’s possible return to the company. This obviously still seems unlikely given how many times he’s voiced his hatred of the business over the last few years, but stranger things have happened – especially in WWE.

We’re trying not to read too much into this because at the end of the day there’s no way they couldn’t have featured Punk without experiencing a great deal of fan backlash. In our opinion, you’re much more likely to see The Voice of the Voiceless pop up at NJPW or ROH, with his connection to people like The Young Bucks all but confirming that.

