CM Punk issues warning about stalkers

Punk as WWE Champion in 2011.

Former WWE Champion and UFC fighter CM Punk has hinted about possibly being the pursuit of a stalker in a tweet.

Punk joined the WWE in 2006 as part of the revamped ECW, winning the brand's championship a year later.

In 2011, Punk won the WWE Championship, leaving the company as part of the Summer of Punk but returned 8 days later.

In November Punk regained the Championship, holding the title for 434 days, before losing it to The Rock at the 2013 Royal Rumble.

In January 2014, Punk walked out on the company, citing issues with booking decisions, and alleging that the company knowingly forced Punk to work whilst hurt.

In December that same year, Punk signed with the UFC, having his debut match in September 2016 in a losing effort.

In June this year, Punk had his second fight, against Mike Jackson at UFC 225, but loss the fight.

In the tweet, the Second City Savior addressed his followers with a "friendly reminder" telling them not to "be a stalker."

Friendly reminder to everyone: don’t be a stalker. Thank you. — Coach (@CMPunk) October 9, 2018

If this is referring to an incident that has happened to Punk, he would join a long list of wrestlers who have dealt with stalkers, including his wife, AJ Lee.

In 2015, stalker Armando Montalvo was shot outside a WWE training facility after brandishing a knife at an officer, who was trying to escort him off the premises.

Montalvo had been banned from being on WWE property after a series of incidents, and after he had begun stalking Lee.

UFC 230 will take place Nov 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, though Punk has not been scheduled to fight at the show.