WWE News: CM Punk makes an appearance on Major League Baseball show

CM Punk recently appeared on a baseball show and spoke on a myriad of issues including getting back in the cage and the Chicago Cubs.

CM Punk talks about getting back in the cage.

What’s the story?

Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently made an appearance on MLB Now. The Straight Edge Superstar spoke about a myriad of topics including the Chicago Cubs and getting back inside the Octagon.

In case you didn’t know...

CM Punk, whose real name is Phil Brooks, performed for the WWE from 2005 until his WWE departure and retirement from the sport of professional wrestling in 2014.

The 38-year old competed in his first, and to date only, MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) bout last year in a losing effort at UFC 203. The Second City Saint most recently starred in the MTV reality show The Challenge.

The heart of the matter

The MLB (Major League Baseball) is a major platform, particularly in the US, and MLB Now- the show CM Punk made an appearance on- is one that premiered back in April of 2013 and features debates on daily events and news on everything related to baseball.

In his recent appearance on MLB Now, Punk gave his take on the Chicago Cubs:

“Well, I’m 38. So, I’ve been a Cubs fan for say 38 years. You know. They’ve (Chicago Cubs) taught us fans to be patient. And they’ve taught us that the seasons can be very, very long. And we’re not even halfway over yet. So, there are a couple of adjustments they need to make, in my opinion, and they’re doing that.”

Furthermore, when probed about his desire to get back into the UFC Octagon despite starting MMA late in life, he added:

“(I wanna compete in MMA) because I like the challenge, and I love everything about it. Completely accepting of my first UFC fight not going the way I wanted, and depending on your perspective it was either a massive failure or whatever it is, but you know, to me, I’m in this position and this is my life.

What’s next?

CM Punk is presently signed to the UFC with no specific date confirmed for a potential return to the Octagon. Despite offers from several pro-wrestling organisations to return to the business, Punk has asserted that he plans to stick to MMA.

Author’s take

CM Punk carved his own niche in the pro-wrestling business, and regardless of whether or not he decides to lace up the tights and boots, his legacy his already secure.

