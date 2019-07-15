WWE News: CM Punk mocks Shane McMahon during Extreme Rules 2019

CM Punk

What's the story?

CM Punk has been long gone from WWE and despite being out of WWE for five years, he is still someone the WWE fans have not forgotten.

During Extreme Rules 2019, Punk seemed to take a shot on Shane McMahon - who was in a tag team match against The Undertaker and Roman Reigns, and ultimately lost the match.

In case you didn't know...

Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon faced the unenviable task of being in the ring with Roman Reigns and The Undertaker, a match which they ultimately lost, despite the assistance that Elias gave them.

Shane McMahon has been wrestling quite a bit lately, and there were even reports doing the rounds lately that he would enter a feud with Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship, which brought about a lot of criticism from the WWE Universe.

On the SmackDown go-home show of Extreme Rules, Kevin Owens cut an impassioned promo against Shane and how he has taken up spots of much more talented wrestlers on the WWE roster.

The heart of the matter

While replying to former UFC PR head Dave Sholler, who was at Extreme Rules and posted a photo of The Undertaker and Roman Reigns looking down at a beaten Shane McMahon, Punk took a stab at McMahon and asked tongue in cheek if a fan had entered the ring.

Shane McMahon proclaimed himself to be the "best in the world" after winning the WWE World Cup tournament at the Crown Jewel PPV, which was, kind of, a shot at Punk, who used the "best in the world" moniker years ago.

Shane's use of the "best in the world" moniker resulted in "CM Punk" chants at a few arenas.

What's next?

Shane will continue to wrestle and could possibly be a part of the SummerSlam card, which happens next month.