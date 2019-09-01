WWE News: CM Punk names Hall of Famer he wanted to work with

CM Punk vs Stone Cold...soon?

CM Punk took part in a live interview at Starrcast III earlier today, and he has spilt the beans on a lot of exciting things! The former WWE champion has made it clear that he would be open to a return to the company by saying that is wouldn't not want to talk with Vince McMahon and Triple H.

In the interview, Punk was asked by Mike Johnson if there was any wrestler he wanted to work with. He then told a story from years ago and how he wanted to work with Stone Cold Steve Austin that time.

Punk recalled the story from 2010 when he was at an event in San Diego. He appeared with Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Punk asked the Hall of Famer to give him and fellow – such as The Miz — Stunners to end the show.

The former WWE star said that this was the moment where Austin took a liking to him, and Punk went on to goad Austin into potentially having a match. He even admitted that it almost happened but did not reveal the reason for the idea to be scrapped in the end.

A possible reason for the match to come into fruition could be the health of Steve Austin. The legend retired in 2003 due to a series of knee injuries and a severe neck injury and WWE have not cleared him to appear in the end ever again.

Austin is set to appear at Monday Night RAW in Madison Square Garden on 9th September. Reports suggest that the return is only to boost the ticket sales as WWE had managed to fill just half the seats for the show.

When Stone Cold appeared at the RAW Reunion, he cut an unscripted promo, but this time things could be different. Could he be the next legend to suffer at the hands of The Fiend?