WWE News: CM Punk on Kofi Kingston's 'Mania title win - "It should've happened ten years ago"

Daniel Wood FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 369 // 10 Apr 2019, 01:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk and Kofi Kingston were tag-team champions once upon a time.

What's the story?

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk, who knows a thing or two about being an underdog, undersized WWE champion and top star of the company, has given his thoughts on WWE finally putting the title on Kofi Kingston after eleven years, and he doesn't hold back!

In case you didn't know...

Many regard the time in which Daniel Bryan, CM Punk, Zack Ryder, Cody Rhodes, Kofi Kingston, Evan Bourne and Beth Phoenix were the reigning champions as one of the best ever in terms of giving the WWE Universe popular champions.

CM Punk and Kofi Kingston as title holders together!

But WrestleMania 35, in which Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch all triumphed, might have surpassed it in terms of WWE catering to what the fans wanted. But it did take them eleven years to push Kofi from a tag-team wrestler, like in the above picture to a certified world champion.

The heart of the matter

CM Punk appeared on the Sauce and Shram show to discuss what happened at WrestleMania and he gave his candid thoughts on WWE making Kofi Kingston a world champion.

"It should've happened ten years ago. You know, that's what I'll leave with. And it's one of those things where yes, I'm stoked that it happened now, but again, be ahead of the curve instead of behind it."

You can see the rest of CM Punk's interview on the Sauce and Shram show, where he talks about other things such as the women main eventing WrestleMania and Shane McMahon being called 'The Best in the World'

There were a lot of big moments at #WrestleMania last night. Luckily we had @CMPunk in-studio to give us his thoughts on the event. #WWE pic.twitter.com/FHA1WS2Xka — Sauce & Shram (@SauceAndShram) April 8, 2019

What's next?

It's certainly hard to argue against, as Punk says, WWE being behind the curve on giving Kofi Kingston a world title win, especially as Kingston is the first ever African American man to with the WWE Title in the company's history.

Advertisement

At least things seem to be improving now!

Do you think WWE took too long to make Kingston a world champion? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Advertisement