WWE News: CM Punk opens up on whether he misses Pro Wrestling and addresses his UFC future

CM Punk doesn't miss professional wrestling.

by Chiranjeev Mishra News 18 Jul 2017, 17:01 IST

When do we get to see the Cult of Personality in the ring again?

What’s the story?

In a conversation with ESPN Radio Chicago earlier this year, CM Punk was asked if there was any part of him that missed Professional Wrestling, referring mainly to his days in the WWE, to which he instantly replied: “Not at all.”

The Background

Following his abrupt exit from the WWE after Royal Rumble 2014, Punk signed a multi-fight contract with UFC which was announced in December 2014. After prolonged anticipation from Pro Wrestling and UFC fans alike, Punk made his debut in September 2016, against Mickey Gall at UFC 203.

The details

In the past, WWE senior ringside physician Dr Chirs Amann filed a Defamation Suit against Punk, in addition to an amount of punitive damages that have not been determined yet. This coupled with Punk’s acrimonious exit from WWE means that there is still no love lost between the two parties.

The Straight Edge Superstar also mentioned that he hadn’t been in touch with Dana White, but he added that he wanted to fight again. However, White has been sceptical of Punk's UFC future in the past.

Also read: 5 of CM Punk’s best rivalries

What’s next?

Punk continues to train for a potential MMA fight, but he has come to accept that it might not happen inside the Octagon. His lawsuit with Amann has also not been resolved yet, so it is unlikely that he will return to WWE at any point in the near future.

Author’s take

Just like every other fan, I am excited by the prospect of CM Punk returning to WWE. Who wouldn’t want to yell “IT’S CLOBBERING TIME!” when the Best in the world makes his return?

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com