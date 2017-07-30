WWE News: CM Punk receives yet another invitation to return to wrestling

Are we just counting the days till CM Punk finally returns to the ring?

The whole world seems to be waiting for his return to wrestling

Recently during an appearance on Wrestle Zone Radio, Joe Koff, CEO of Ring of Honor, recently spoke about CM Punk's possible return to the company. He welcomed CM Punk to their house, ROH and said that he would be a great addition to the current talent they have. He said:

“CM Punk would be an unbelievable addition for Ring of Honor. I don’t know where that would be or could be. It would be a dream. Wrestling talent knows this: once you are a part of Ring of Honor you are always a part of Ring of Honor. Our door is always open to people who want to come back and perform at our level, with our style, and for our fans. That would be a dream. That would be unbelievable…CM Punk, if you’re listening or reading, I hope you are, you are always welcome in our house. You know that. He knows that. We’ve had conversations in the past through people. He knows that there is a welcome sign for him.”

Koff also mentioned that he hadn't spoken to Punk in a while but found out through intermediaries that MMA is his priority at the moment.

It looks like CM Punk might not be done with UFC yet but the whole wrestling universe is eagerly waiting for his return to the ring.