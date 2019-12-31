WWE News: CM Punk references his real-life firing on Twitter

CM Punk may now be on WWE Backstage but that doesn't mean he has forgotten how things went down between he and the company.

On the official WWE on Fox Twitter, which previews the WWE RAW wedding between Bobby Lashley and Lana, CM Punk responded to the tweet that referenced the fact he was actually fired by WWE on his wedding day.

Be a real shame if someone gets fired. — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 30, 2019

During the infamous shoot interview on Colt Cabana's podcast, CM Punk revealed that he was fired on his wedding day via FedEx. He said: (H/T Sporting News)

"The day of my wedding I got a FedEx in the mail. It was my termination papers. I was fired," explained Punk. "I was fired, on my wedding day. Very calculated, very deliberate. As much as I chuckled at it and didn't let it affect my day, I was like once again, you pushed too f****** far. You pushed the wrong guy."

That was 5 years ago. Now, Punk is a commentator on WWE Backstage and works directly for Fox. It's still constantly rumored that WWE and Punk could eventually come to terms for an in-ring return, but that doesn't look like it's going to happen any time soon.

But in the world of professional wrestling, never say never!