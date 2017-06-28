WWE News: CM Punk references Pipebomb Promo on Instagram

The Straight Edge Superstar left a big mark on the industry with his promo

The promo that many fans consider the modern day Austin 3:16 moment

What’s the Story?

June 27, 2017 marked six years since CM Punk cut the Pipebomb Promo that launched him into superstardom. The Straight Edge Superstar paid tribute to this landmark moment on Instagram.

A post shared by CM Punk (@cmpunk) on Jun 27, 2017 at 8:36pm PDT

In case you didn’t know...

Punk debuted on the main roster in 2006 and remained with the company until 2014. The Second City Saint won a multitude of championships and worked with some of the biggest names in the promotion, but it was his tour de force, the Pipebomb Promo, which truly solidified him as a main event player.

The heart of the matter

Many fans herald Punk’s promo as one of the best promos in recent memory and the moment that separated him from the rest of the roster.

After cutting the promo, Punk defeated John Cena for the WWE Championship at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view and became one of the biggest stars of the modern era.

Punk’s personality and wrestling ability earned him the respect of fans during his WWE run, but the Pipebomb Promo will always be the defining moment in his career.

Also read: 5 of CM Punk’s best rivalries

What’s next?

Every time something Punk related happens, there is a furore of speculation about him returning to professional wrestling. However, the Straight Edge Superstar is under contract to the UFC and is fully committed to a career in MMA.

Author’s Take

CM Punk is the best promo to have graced the world of professional wrestling since Stone Cold Steve Austin. Many people extol the virtues of performers like AJ Styles and Kenny Omega, but let’s not forget that Punk was just as good as those men, and he might have even been better.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com