WWE News: CM Punk responds to being called out on failed professional wrestling career and UFC loss

CM Punk lost once again, got trolled on TV and then called out on his failed professional wrestling career and UFC loss.

CM Punk seems to have gotten the short end of the stick once again.

CM Punk ended up losing a challenge on the most recent episode of MTV’s The Challenge.

Punk was then trolled by a fellow contestant and called out on, what the contestant opined, was a failed professional wrestling career, besides being shamed on his UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) loss.

CM Punk (Phil Brooks) is best known for his time in WWE from 2005 until his rise to prominence following his Wrestlemania 24 victory in the Money In The Bank ladder match.

The 38-year-old bid adieu to WWE as well as the sport of professional wrestling in 2014, owing to health concerns stemming from injuries that he claimed to have sustained during his time with the company.

Phil ‘CM Punk’ Brooks made his MMA debut in September of last year at UFC 203, losing to Mickey Gall, after receiving brutal ground-and-pound strikes and eventually submitting to a Rear-Naked-Choke in the very first round.

Punk hasn’t competed in the sport of MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) apart from the aforementioned fight and recently chose to participate in MTV’s reality show The Challenge.

The show’s format sees professional athletes from different sport compete against reality TV stars in challenging physical contests. Punk was part of one such in-show contest and ended up on the losing side, following which he was trolled by a fellow competitor who goes by the name Jason Bananas.

The fellow contestant Bananas is said to have attempted to try and shame CM Punk about being happy despite losing, not only the challenge they had just participated in but also his MMA debut fight at UFC 203. To which Punk issued the following retort:

“I was either going to win gloriously or die a glorious death (CM Punk speaking about his UFC debut). And that’s something somebody like you is never going to understand. Because they would never let you in because nobody would ever pay a dime to see your (expletive).”

CM Punk can be seen on the MTV reality show The Challenge Season 29, titled as Invasion of the Champions. He’s still contracted to the UFC and has no plans of returning to professional wrestling…for now.

In my opinion, CM Punk expertly shut down Mr Jason Bananas, although I’m sure the latter may beg to differ.

It takes guts to make that lonely walk to the MMA cage just as it does to put your body on the line week-after-week in professional wrestling. In my opinion, Mr Bananas was merely trying to rile up the former WWE Champion and may have achieved that goal, albeit to a certain extent.

