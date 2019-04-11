WWE News: CM Punk responds to Shane McMahon calling himself 'Best in the World'

Who really is 'The Best in the World'

What's the story?

Shane McMahon has been calling himself 'The Best in the World' ever since he won the World Cup Tournament at WWE's controversial Saudi Arabian show 'Crown Jewel'. The problem being that this was once a moniker reserved for what some truly consider to be the actual 'Best in the World' CM Punk.

In case you didn't know...

Shane McMahon's run as 'The Best in the World' has seen him win the SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships after The Miz finally convinced him to become a tag-team together, and then turn on his partner after losing and failing to regain the titles. This ultimately lead to the match at WrestleMania between the two that saw McMahon triumph after falling off of the hard cam scaffolding.

CM Punk, on the other hand, started calling himself 'The Best in the World' and then wrestled in several programmes centred around it against the likes of Chris Jericho and Brock Lesnar. It was also a term used in his infamous 'Pipe Bomb' promo.

The heart of the matter

During an interview on the Sauce and Shram show, the subject of Shane McMahon 'borrowing' the nickname CM Punk used for himself when he was in the WWE came up.

"I think he's been calling himself the best in the world. And this is the funny thing about the company, is I could say, 'Yea that's a little shot at me,' And you know, it probably is, but they'd deny it until the cows come home."

As you can see, it seems that CM Punk truly feels that WWE making the decision to call Shane McMahon 'Best in the World' is a deliberate shot at him, but he stops short of outright saying it.

You can catch the rest of Punk's interview on the show here, including what he thought of the women main eventing WrestleMania and Kofi Kingston's title win.

There were a lot of big moments at #WrestleMania last night. Luckily we had @CMPunk in-studio to give us his thoughts on the event. #WWE pic.twitter.com/FHA1WS2Xka — Sauce & Shram (@SauceAndShram) April 8, 2019

What's next?

Shane McMahon seems set to continue calling himself 'Best in the World' after his 'Mania win against The Miz.

