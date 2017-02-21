WWE News: CM Punk responds to the Rock calling him out by totally ignoring him

Punk thanked the Los Angeles crowd at Staples Center for chanting his name.

CM Punk and The Rock have had some great feuds in the past

What’s the story?

CM Punk took time out of his busy schedule to respond to The Rock calling him out earlier from Staples Center. He took to Twitter to thank the fans at the venue and said he was walking his dog Larry but did not even mention The Rock even once.

I'm walking Larry. It's his birthday. — Coach (@CMPunk) 21 February 2017

Thanks Los Angeles. Nice to hear from you. @STAPLESCenter — Coach (@CMPunk) February 21, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

The Rock made an appearance in WWE for the first time since WrestleMania 32, where he had taken out Erick Rowan in just six seconds. He was there to shoot a few scenes for the upcoming film “Fighting With My Family” that revolves around the story of the Bevis family.

For those who are unaware, that would be Paige’s family. The film stars Florence Pugh in Paige’s role, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn and, of course, Dwane ‘The Rock’ Johnson. The production team was there to shoot one of the more important scenes from the film – Paige winning the WWE Divas’ Championship from AJ Lee.

The heart of the matter

As the television cameras stopped rolling, The Rock took the opportunity to pay tribute to the crowd while the production crew were setting up. The crowd began chanting CM Punk’s name. The People’s Champion responded by saying, “He’s not in this movie.”

In any case, he realised that he could do one better and decided to call up CM Punk on his cell phone. Unfortunately, the call went straight to voicemail.

“Hey Punk, it’s Rock,” Johnson said.

“This is not a joke. I’m literally calling you from the middle of the Staples Center…they are chanting your name.”

He then proceeded to FaceTime Punk but was apparently unable to reach him due to poor Wi-Fi.

CM Punk, later on, did chime in on Twitter (as seen above) and let everyone know why he couldn’t answer the phone call. Apparently, he was walking his dog, Larry. According to NoDQ, Punk even tried to call The Rock back.

What’s next?

Yes, it is very unlikely, but fans would love to see The Rock and CM Punk squaring off each other in the near future. After all, their feud had given some pretty awesome matches in the past.

Sportskeeda’s take

Although we are not quite sure how Vince McMahon would feel about this unscripted moment. However, it is safe to say that the wrestling fans still have a lot of love left for Punk.

