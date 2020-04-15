WWE News - CM Punk reveals his issue with the Bray Wyatt-Braun Strowman feud

Punk returned to WWE Backstage on tonight's edition.

He isn't too thrilled with the feud between these two former allies.

Punk, Braun, and The Fiend

WWE Backstage analyst and special contributor CM Punk had a lot of things to say in regards to WWE's current storylines on tonight's episode of the FS1 show. It has been more than a month since Punk was on the show. The former WWE Champion shared his thoughts on the rivalry between Universal Champion Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt.

According to Punk, the feud seems rushed and he isn't sure about it. Punk added that the feud could have been done on the road to SummerSlam 2020. The explanation that Punk provided was that fans are getting behind Strowman now, and he has just won a major title. He wasn't sure how things would work out for Wyatt in this feud.

The Fiend attacks Strowman:

Braun Strowman won the Universal title for the first time in his career when he defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 36. Strowman had been given several opportunities before, but never won the big one. At No Mercy 2017, he lost to Brock Lesnar after a single F5. It would be interesting to see how WWE handles Braun's first Universal title run, and who comes out on top when he and Wyatt are done with each other.