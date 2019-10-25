WWE News: CM Punk reveals if he has a spot in today's pro wrestling world and what role he could possibly play

CM Punk (right) is a former WWE Champion

In an appearance on 31 Thoughts: The Podcast on Sportsnet, former WWE Superstar CM Punk discussed a variety of topics. Most prominently, Punk weighed in with his views on whether there’s a spot for him in today’s professional wrestling world.

Punk seemingly also alluded towards working in a non-wrestling role, as a producer or an agent in pro wrestling.

CM Punk has lately been more open to discussions regarding professional wrestling

Back in 2014, when Punk had parted ways with the WWE and retired from the sport of pro wrestling, the possibility of him returning to the industry seemed quite low, to say the least.

Regardless, after having competed twice in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts, losing both his fights in the UFC, Punk eventually moved on to Hollywood and has lately been indicating that he’s open to a pro wrestling comeback as well.

CM Punk explains why he believes he’d find a spot in the current pro wrestling landscape

The former WWE Champion explained that from the time he debuted in professional wrestling to the time he signed with WWE, the industry underwent significant changes.

Similarly, since the time he left WWE (2014), it was likely that the business had changed even more. Punk added that currently, the pro wrestling industry seems completely alien to him.

However, he elucidated that if he were to put himself in someone else’s shoes and examine the situation, he’d find a spot for himself in the current pro wrestling world.

He continued that he was aware of the number of people, including agents and producers hired by the WWE in order to manage the global conglomerate; alluding that he’d likely fit into any one of those roles.

Moreover, Punk opined that he’d never been the biggest or most athletic Superstar, but had used his mind in order to tell the best stories.

