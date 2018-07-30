WWE News: CM Punk's 434-day record has been broken again

WWE is doing all they can to erase CM Punk's record from history.

What's the story?

Another champion in the WWE has surpassed CM Punk's 434-day record title reign.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk held the record for the longest WWE Championship reign in the modern era when he held the title for 434 days from 2011 to 2013. His reign ended after he dropped the title to the Rock at the 2013 Royal Rumble.

CM Punk's reign was not only the longest WWE title reign but also the longest tenure with any championship in the WWE in the modern era.

Brock Lesnar broke Punk's record when he crossed 435 days with the Universal Championship and is still holding the title. He will breach the 500-day mark when he defends the title at SummerSlam.

But Brock Lesnar is not the only person to have broken Punk's record as another current champion in the WWE

The heart of the matter

The Champion who has surpassed Punk's record is the current WWE United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne who has held the title for 435+ days as of this writing.

Dunne won the United Kingdom Championship from Tyler Bate at NXT TakeOver Chicago in May 2017 and is holding the title ever since. Unlike Brock Lesnar, Pete Dunne has defended his championship over 25 times including house shows throughout his reign.

It's clear WWE is doing all they can to make sure people do not remember CM Punk's title reign anymore. That could be one of the reasons behind Lesnar and Dunne's long title reigns.

What's next?

Brock Lesnar will defend his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam and will look to take the title along with him when he challenges Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship.

It's not clear when Pete Dunne's next title defense will take place. WWE is working towards debuting their UK based weekly show NXT UK, and its sure Pete Dunne will play a prominent role on the new show.

CM Punk, on the other hand, tried his luck inside the octagon in two unsuccessful attempts and we'll have to wait to find out what the future holds for the Second City Saint.

