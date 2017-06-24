WWE News: CM Punk set to appear at event along with several wrestlers

CM Punk is set to appear at an event alongside several other notable professional wrestlers, including WWE legends on July 1st and 2nd.

CM Punk is reportedly set to appear at the Eternal Con pop culture convention on July 1st and 2nd.

Punk will be at the event alongside several other notable professional wrestling stars namely Tommy Dreamer, Ashley Massaro, Velvet Sky, Bubba Ray Dudley, The Nasty Boys, WWE Hall of Famers, Greg Valentine and Mick Foley, as well as Noelle Foley.

Eternal Con is a pop culture convention that takes place in Long Island every year.

It promises to bring together fans and creators of different genres of pop culture such as Comics, Sci-Fi, Gaming and more.

CM Punk is being advertised by Eternal Con for appearances at the convention that takes place at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, New York.

Apparently, Punk will be a part of the event on the 1st and 2nd of July. It’s intriguing to note that the aforementioned event at which several other well-known professional wrestlers will appear, will be one of the rare occasions when Punk makes a public appearance alongside other members of the pro-wrestling industry.

For those unaware, Punk has repeatedly stated in several interviews in the past, that he doesn’t intend to associate himself with the pro-wrestling business anymore.

CM Punk is presently signed to the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) where he last competed in the Welterweight division.

Phil ‘CM Punk’ Brooks competed against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 last year, in what was the former’s first and to date only MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fight, where he lost to Gall in the very first round.

CM Punk carved his own niche in sports-entertainment, and be it the WWE or the UFC, he mints money wherever he goes.

It’d be interesting to see his dynamics with fellow pro-wrestling icons at the convention. Who knows, maybe meeting old acquaintances may reignite his passion toward professional wrestling.