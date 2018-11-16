WWE News: CM Punk talks about how he feels when WWE fans still chant his name

WWE fans still love CM Punk

What's the story?

CM Punk is one wrestler that the WWE Universe seems to have not forgotten and are pining for him to return to the WWE.

Punk, though, is not interested in returning to Vince McMahon's promotion, or pro wrestling, anytime soon. In a recent interview, Punk revealed how he feels about the WWE fans still chanting his name at various events.

In case you didn't know...

Punk, who left the WWE in 2014 under acrimonious circumstances, still has a lot of fans in the WWE as was in evidence at the SmackDown 1000 show, when Shane McMahon was hyping up the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel, which would determine the best in the world.

Shane professionally brushed off the chants by the fans, although that won't be the last time we will be hearing Punk chants at a WWE show.

The heart of the matter

In the interview, Punk spoke about how he felt about WWE fans still chanting his name, and said that it is "powerful" despite him leaving almost five years ago.

"You stop it and five years later people still talk about you? Fans still chant your name? That's powerful to me," said Punk.

One question that Punk is often asked is about a return to pro wrestling, which he has reiterated time and again, although there was some speculation that he might return at All In.

Punk had this to say about returning to wrestling, "I don't pay attention. People seem to get upset when I say that."

What's next?

Punk will next be seen - or heard, rather - at the Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) where he will serve as a commentator.

