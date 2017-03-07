WWE News: CM Punk trends on Twitter during RAW due to crowd chants

When Raw's in Chicago, CM Punk chants are inevitable.

Punk hasn’t been seen in the WWE since 2014

What’s the story?

The WWE just cannot escape the spectre of CM Punk as the ex-WWE Champion was found trending on Twitter when Monday Night Raw rolled into his hometown of Chicago today.

As the crowd erupted into “CM Punk” chants for their hero, the WWE Universe promptly ran with it.

In case you didn’t know...

Punk hasn’t been seen inside a WWE ring for nearly three years now, since his acrimonious departure from the company back in 2014. The Chicago native has a hugely popular figure with the WWE fans after his infamous “Pipebomb Promo” but it was his abrasive attitude towards the management, which led to his eventual firing from the company.

Things got even worse between the two parties when Punk was served his termination papers on his wedding day and even though the WWE has since apologised for this, the relationship between the two parties is said to be broken beyond repair.

This also isn’t the first time WWE segments have been hijacked by CM Punk chants as this is a regular occurrence in his native of Chicago. There was also an instance a few weeks ago where The Rock called CM Punk after Raw went off the air.

This was during the filming of a scene for The Rock’s upcoming movie about the life of WWE Superstar, Paige, and the audience decided to go rowdy and start chanting for The Straight Edge Superstar.

The heart of the matter

It was almost inevitable that the CM Punk chants would erupt with this week’s episode of Raw taking place in Chicago and even though Stephanie McMahon took a shot at both Punk and the crowd with a rather cutting remark, it only added more fuel to the fire of Punk’s trending on Twitter.

Here is a picture showing the same:

What’s next?

Regardless of what the WWE does, the CM Punk chants will always be felt for the foreseeable future and unless he makes a return to the company, it’s a difficulty the promotion will have to work around.

Sportskeeda’s take

Despite the bad blood between the two companies, you can never say never to a reunion when there’s big money involved. Just look at what’s happened between the WWE and likes of Bret Hart and Goldberg.

For now, though, Punk seems content to concentrate on his MMA career, even after his embarrassing debut performance inside the Octagon.

