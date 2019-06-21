WWE News: CM Punks offers advice to jaded wrestling fans

CM Punk

What's the story?

CM Punk, former WWE Superstar and currently the longest reigning modern-day WWE Champion in recent memory, posed a question to wrestling fans that raised some eyebrows.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk has been out of the wrestling business since January 2014. For the past five years, he has competed and lost in a handful of MMA/UFC fights. In the midst of his new endeavors, he remains one of the most compelling figures by wrestling fans. People continue to chant his name at all wrestling events, while anxiously waiting for the moment that Punk would someday, somehow return to the wrestling business. He remains adamant that he will never ever return to the WWE or any other wrestling promotion for that matter.

The heart of the matter

In a random turn of events, CM Punk tweeted a very interesting yet blunt question to wrestling fans while throwing in some of his typical sarcasm. The Second City Saint is never one to mince words or to hold anything back so that comes as no surprise.

Since I can’t have fun and tweet about movies or baseball without you telling me about rasslin’, question for you: Why do you spend your time on something you hate? If it’s soooooo bad, leave it. I did. Works wonders. I look forward to the intelligent discourse. — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) June 20, 2019

What's next?

The future of once proclaimed "Best in the World" is up in the air in terms of Punk ever returning to the wrestling ring. In spite of much speculation that he will be appearing in some capacity for AEW's All Out event, nothing has been officially confirmed nor denied by the company. Punk did troll the fans by answering "Yes!" to a question asking if he planned on disappointing his fans by not showing up to All Out.

