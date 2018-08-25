WWE News: Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks reveal why they are hesitant about signing with the WWE

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.81K // 25 Aug 2018, 02:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cody Rhodes with The Young Bucks

What's the story?

During a very recent episode of Talk is Jericho, Bullet Club members Cody Rhodes, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson- who are collectively known as The Young Bucks- revealed one of the primary reasons why the trio may hesitate to sign with the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Since departing from the WWE in 2016, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes has been performing on the Independent circuit and most notably for global promotions Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Since making his debut for ROH and NJPW, Cody has also captured the ROH World Title and has eventually gone on to associate himself with the legendary Bullet Club faction, where 'The American Nightmare' has developed an amazing relationship with fellow stablemates The Young Bucks.

On the other hand, Matt and Nick Jackson- The Young Bucks are former seven-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions and also three-time ROH Tag Team Champions as well. Ever since moving up to NJPW's Heavyweight Tag Team Division, The Bucks have also captured the IWGP Tag Team Championships and are currently enjoying their first reign.

The heart of the matter

According to Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks, one of the current major reasons why the Bullet Club trio is seemingly hesitant of signing with the WWE is due to having no creative control, which apparently is one of the major let downs of signing with the WWE. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"Somebody asked me the other day, 'would you go back?' And the answer has pretty much definitely become, 'I don't think so. Not because I don't like WWE or WrestleMania or I don't like money or I don't like the big production. Because I am literally now incapable of taking direction."- Cody Rhodes stated.

In addition, Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks stated that it would be pretty difficult for him and his brother Nick to come to the WWE since the two Jackson Brothers are pretty used to doing their own thing on the Indie circuit.

"That would be so hard for me and Nick because we're DIY. Like from the ground up we've made every decision on our own. We've built ourselves up to this empire now on our own. So it would be like, 'how can I hand over the keys to this car to someone at this point?' Like I'd feel so afraid."- Matt Jackson added

What's next?

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are currently preparing for their upcoming self-financed Pro Wrestling event, All In, which will take place on the 1st of September at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.