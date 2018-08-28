WWE News: Cody Rhodes Says WWE Hasn't Changed Since 2001

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 859 // 28 Aug 2018, 13:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Cody Rhodes.

What's the story?

Independent superstar Cody has said how the WWE has not had a significant change since 2001, in an interview with WrestlingInc.

In case you didn't know

Cody wrestled with WWE for a decade, capturing the Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships.

After leaving, Cody has become a major star on the independent scene, and in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Most recently, he (alongside the Young Bucks) have organized All In, an independent super-show, where Cody will face Nick Aldis for the NWA Heavyweight Championship.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to WrestlingInc, the American Nightmare said how the WWE hasn't changed since 2001, when opposing companies WCW and ECW went out of business.

WWE hasn't had any significant change since what, 2001 in wrestling? WWE provides so much good content. Just good wholesome content, but they're still the only one.

It [All In] will be nothing like a WWE show. They've mastered what they do but they don't have a -- they don't own pro wrestling. You know they own WWE, the worldwide company, but pro wrestling is everywhere.

Cody also spoke about changing his hair, which he dyed bleach blonde after leaving the company, but recently returned to its natural brown.

"I think the blonde had a symbolism behind it, not like an evil symbolism, eh I guess there was kinda an evil symbolism behind it... when they told me I'm going back to do these five episodes of Arrow, I was clearly really excited, but when they said I couldn't be blonde it stung a little."

When asked about his Arrow co-star Stephen Amell (who will be competing at All In), Rhodes said that the Canadian star wants to surprise the fans.

The first time I was in the ring with him and he springboarded in and stuck the landing and squared off with me when I was Stardust, I was surprised and the Brooklyn crowd was surprised. I think now that this is an elevated level you can’t get away with these, ‘oh he’s athletic.’ You’re gonna have to bring something new to the table.

What's next?

All In will take place on September 1, in Chicago, IL, with a streaming service available.

Matches that will take place include the NWA Championship match, Amell taking on Christopher Daniels, as well as ROH World Championship title match.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.