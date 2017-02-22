WWE News: Cody Rhodes doesn't think he was underutilised in WWE

Cody Rhodes revealed that his father asked him to leave WWE after Wrestlemania 28.

by Suyash Maheshwari News 22 Feb 2017, 13:42 IST

Cody Rhodes is currently performing for TNA, ROH and NJPW.

What’s the story?



Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Cody Rhodes recently spoke with Total Wrestling Magazine, where he claimed that he didn't feel underutilised in WWE. Rhodes also shared his thoughts on portraying Stardust and himself simultaneously on WWE TV and whether his father, late Dusty Rhodes would have enjoyed his run on the independent circuit.

In case you didn’t know...



After pleading with the WWE for over six months to end the Stardust gimmick to no avail, Rhodes requested his release from the company on 21st May, citing frustrations with WWE's creative department and his position within the company as the reasons for requesting the release. The release was officially granted by WWE the following day.

Here is the video of Cody Rhodes debuting on Monday Night Raw in 2007:

The heart of the matter



When asked about whether he felt underutilised in the company, Rhodes said the following:

No. I feel like I was paid well and they liked Stardust and in the 10 years I was there I wasn’t off a single live event other than a three week period when I was out with my deltoid (injury), which was right when I grew the moustache. I’d never missed a show, I’d been on everything. The last few years I’d been featured in a match on every WrestleMania, I didn’t feel underutilised, I didn’t feel under rated.

Furthermore, Rhodes revealed that WWE’s reluctance to letting him portray two different personas on separate brands was the last nail in the coffin as far his run with the company was concerned.

What’s next?



Cody Rhodes is currently an active member of Bullet Club and is looking forward to debuting the world-renowned stable on Impact Wrestling.

Sportskeeda’s take



It is no secret that WWE is notorious for mismanagement of their talent and Rhodes is another example of it. We feel that not letting him portray two characters on different brands was a missed opportunity on the part of WWE.

As far as Rhodes is concerned, things took a turn for the better since leaving the quintessential wrestling promotion.

