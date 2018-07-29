WWE News: Cody Rhodes opens up about the biggest challenge that came with making "All In" a reality

Phillipa Marie

All In is now mere weeks away

What's the story?

All In is edging closer and closer and Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks recently shared All Us episode three, where Rhodes was able to open up about the planning of the show.

In case you didn't know...

Cody Rhodes is a former WWE superstar and the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, he opted to leave the company back in 2016 when he believed that he wasn't being given the chances that he deserved and has since become a star on the Independent Circuit.

Rhodes and The Young Bucks have since been working together on their own show called "All In" which will include a number of familiar faces like Rey Mysterio, Kenny Omega, Marty Scurll and Kazuchika Okada. The show sold out in minutes and is set to take place live from Chicago on September 1st.

The heart of the matter

As part of "All Us" episode three, Rhodes was able to open up about the biggest challenge he had faced with creating the show and what it was like to wear multiple hats.

"The biggest challenge has been— I've got to come out of my mental age a little bit. I'm 33, but I act like I'm 14, I feel 14. I do a lot of the clerical stuff with "All In," the e-mails, the formats, things of that nature. I'm learning as I go, but some of the folks in production, I don't think they're used to my bubbly, vivid self in this very cut and dry world of production, but they're getting used to it. That's the biggest challenge for me is to know when I've got to straighten [my] tie and grow up a little bit here." He said via Wrestling Inc.

This would have been a much bigger challenge when Cody was forced to take on a number of roles ahead of the show.

"'The Dream' himself came up with Starrcade in 1983 and the 'A Flair for the Gold' and he's not on the event, he's just the Executive Producer, 'Booker,' whatever vernacular you're using. So now, for me, Matt, and Nick's first event, we're all wrestling, but I can say we all had that same thought of, 'Maybe we won't. Maybe we won't wrestle. Maybe we'll just put a baseball cap on and sit in Gorilla and look for camera shots.' ... Matt, Nick, and myself have all said the same thing, I've told them both, 'You have to be there, you have to wrestle, The Young Bucks have to perform at All In.' They've said the same to me and the last matches that were really, really picked with a fine-tooth comb— because we've had this card for some time, we were the last ones to service and I think that's how it should be."

What's next?

These videos will continue to be released ahead of "All In" which takes place on September 1st and with CM Punk set to be part of an event the day before in Chicago, there are rumors that he could be part of the show too.

