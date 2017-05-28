WWE News: Cody Rhodes praises Kane, talks about fighting hate and life outside WWE

Cody Rhodes said that Kane was one of the best veterans in WWE.

Cody Rhodes claims to model himself after Kane.

What’s the story?

In a recent interview with Double G Sports, former WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes spoke about a myriad of topics including basing his approach to the business on Kane, battling the hate and life outside the WWE.

In case you didn’t know...

Cody Rhodes, whose real name is Cody Runnels, performed for WWE from 2006 until his departure from the company last year.

The 31-year old has dabbled in several other notable promotions since, including ROH (Ring Of Honor), NJPW (New Japan Pro Wrestling), and Impact Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes had words of high praise for WWE veteran Kane, stating:

“I kind of model my attitude backstage and towards the business after Kane. He's running for mayor now. He is the best example of how to be an older gentleman, a veteran in our business. Everybody after two-four years goes through that phase where they think they are a veteran. After about six years in you start to think you're really a veteran, and then you realise that it never ends.”

He also asserted that everyone in this business mattered and deserved to be treated with the same respect that one would accord to Vince McMahon. Rhodes also said that fewer people have been critical of his work ever since he left WWE. He stated:

“I think there are fewer haters than before. We did start off a little rocky though. It could have started with the Evolve audience---I believe I've shown people that there is a lot left in the tool box and gas left in the tank."

Furthermore, Rhodes claimed that the WWE didn’t give him the opportunities that he deserved, besides insinuating that although there was a lot of negativity on social media directed at him initially, the fans had later begun to acknowledge him as a talented performer.

What’s next?

Cody presently competes on the independent professional wrestling circuit. No plans for a potential Cody Rhodes WWE return are on the cards…for now.

Author’s take

Cody Rhodes is an excellent technician and has started to come into his own in his tenure outside the WWE.

The man clearly wasn’t satisfied with how his WWE run steered off course toward the end, but regardless, in my opinion, I see him making a return to the world’s premier pro-wrestling organisation down the road.

