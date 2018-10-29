WWE News: Cody Rhodes provides a massive update on his rumoured return to WWE

What's the story?

The indy circuit is better than it ever was, with several exciting promotions across the world, with some of the best pro wrestlers.

One of the big-name players in the indy scene currently is former WWE Superstar and son of the legendary Dusty Rhodes, Cody.

There have been rumours about him returning to the WWE, with his contract at ROH set to expire soon.

In case you didn't know...

Since moving away from the WWE in 2016, Cody has carved a niche for himself in the pro wrestling industry. He has gone on to become one of the most popular stars on the indy scene, and also was the brains behind All In, a PPV which did huge numbers for an indy show.

Cody's contract with ROH and NJPW is soon to expire, and reports have now emerged that he may well be on his way back to the WWE, along with a few other wrestlers from the indy scene like Adam Page, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega.

The heart of the matter

Cody, who was part of Chris Jericho's "Jericho Cruise", announced following his match with Delirious that he would not be making the switch to the WWE anytime soon, as per WrestlingInc. He said that many people were predicting that he would be a late entrant to the Royal Rumble next year, but that he won't be featuring in the show.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion said that he will be working hard to bring back All In next year.

Cody won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship at All In, but lost it to Nick Aldis at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show.

What's next?

Cody, on Twitter, said that he will not be a part the G1 Supercard, to face off against Nick Aldis.

Do you think Cody should return to the WWE? Comment below!