WWE News: Cody Rhodes responds to transgender teen who wants to be a wrestler

The American Nightmare is a hero after all.

Rhodes is an inspiration to many young wrestlers

Former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes responded to a transgender teen on Twitter regarding the possibility of him becoming a professional wrestler. The youngster in question was 17-year-old Samuel Cray who says that he has always dreamed of entering the business.

Rhodes has been on fire on the independent circuit ever since leaving WWE back in May, putting on some top quality matches across the world. He's been getting progressively more involved with fans on a regular basis too, always ensuring that he replies to people on Twitter in addition to engaging with them at shows throughout different promotions.

Cody's confident response to Cray's question over social media left the youngster feeling a range of emotions, as he described during an interview with Gay Star News.

"I’ve always dreamed of being “one of the guys” and now that I’m out and can be who I really am, I have been happier, healthier, and my self-esteem has sky rocketed."

"When he answered it, I was in shock and then I started to cry happy tears.

"His passion and drive for the sport inspires me and for him to respond – in such a positive manner – was overwhelming."

100% yes.



Pro-Wrestling is for everybody. Always has been. https://t.co/85gRnbCJyT — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 24, 2017

As has been made clear by the overwhelmingly positive response to this situation, this one tweet looks to have inspired a whole host of talent that wants to get into pro-wrestling. It's great to see wrestlers respond to fan questions in this manner because as we all know, they are such idols to their loyal fanbase. Hopefully, this inspires more of them to do so.

This is just fantastic all round, and it once again proves just how great Cody Rhodes is on all levels. As a performer, as a businessman and generally as a human he has continually managed to re-invent himself and up his game to the point where he is now one of the best wrestlers in the world today.

We'd love to see him come back to WWE one day, but at the same time we can see how much fun he's having on the independents right now.

